18 MLA aspirants of Godavari region get berths in TDP-JSP first list for 2024 assembly elections

February 24, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

As many as 18 aspirants, TDP and Jana Sena Party combined, have been confirmed of their berth in the Godavari region for the upcoming 2024 assembly elections.

Yanamala Divya is the only woman candidate who got the berth in the first list of TDP MLA candidates. TDP have decided to field her from Tuni constituency. Ms. Divya is the daughter of TDP politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu. Ms. Divya will be fielded against Roads and Buildings Minister and Tuni sitting YSRCP MLA Dadisetti Raja.

Out of the 94 tickets announced by TDP National president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday, a total of 16 aspirants would represent the Godavari region.

TDP’s sitting MLA Adireddi Bhavani has been replaced by her husband Mr. Vasu in the Rajamahendravaram city assembly segment. Ms. Bhavani is the daughter of late Kinjarapu Yerrannaidu. Mr. Vasu will contest against Rajamahendravaram city YSRCP sitting MP Margani Bharat, who will contesting from this assembly segment.

Two among the five seats announced by Jana Sena President K. Pawan Kalyan represent the Godavari region. They are Battula Balarama Krishna for Rajanagaram and Pantham Nanaji for Kakinada Rural respectively, in which latter will be fielded against former agriculture minister Kurasala Kannababu.

The Jana Sena party has an eye on the Godavari region, where they spent much of their campaign time and Mr. Pawan Kalyan kick-started his ‘Varahi Yatra’. Mr. Pawan Kalyan had contested from Bhimavaram in 2023 and 2019 and lost on both occasions.