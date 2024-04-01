17 poll code violation cases booked against political parties in Perambalur district

April 01, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

With Flying Squad Teams (FST) and Static Surveillance Teams (SST) enforcing Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in Perambalur district in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, poll code violations by political parties have been reported prompting the police to book cases under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and The Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1959.

The MCC came into force on March 16 when the Election Commission of India announced the dates of the general elections all over the country in phases.

The poll date for Tamil Nadu is scheduled on April 19. Consequent to the announcement, FSTs and SSTs involving officials and police personnel were immediately constituted to monitor poll code violations and check transportation of unaccounted cash and other items without any proper documents.

Official sources said 17 MCC violation cases have been booked till now by the Perambalur and Kunnam police. The violations pertained to bursting crackers while campaigning thereby causing disturbance to public, installation of party flag on a pole in an area without obtaining prior permission, campaigning in areas without obtaining permission, conducting indoor party meetings without obtaining permission and drawing party symbols on the houses of private persons and public areas without permission among others.

The cases have been booked against members of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Bharatiya Janata Party, Indiya Jananayaka Katchi, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Congress and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi.

In one such instance, the Perambalur police registered a case against Perambalur DMK MLA Prabhakaran and a few of his party members for campaigning without obtaining permission and bursting crackers endangering the public in violation of the Model Code of Conduct. The incident occurred at Thuraimangalam near Perambalur.

A complaint was lodged against IJK founder T.R. Paarivendhar, the sitting MP of Perambalur who is contesting on the BJP’s Lotus symbol this time after he came with more party members beyond what was permitted while filing his nomination papers at Perambalur.

This act constituted violation of MCC, said the sources, adding that the Perambalur police had booked a case.

A case was registered against some Congress members for having staged a demonstration without obtaining permission thereby violating the poll code.

The case against some AIADMK members was that they allegedly drew their party symbols on the compound walls of a few houses of private persons without obtaining permission from the respective house owner at Noothapur in Veppanthattai taluk.

A couple of cases had been registered against BJP members by the Perambalur police for having campaigned on board a vehicle with party flag in the new bus stand at Perambalur without obtaining prior permission and another one for bursting crackers at Perambalur violating poll code.

The sources said the number of cases pertaining to MCC violations booked in Perambalur assembly segment was 14, while it was three cases in Kunnam assembly constituency in the district. The cases were registered acting on separate complaints lodged by Village Administrative Officers and officials attached with the FST and SST.

