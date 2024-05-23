1,644 candidates contesting Lok Sabha polls face criminal cases: ADR

Of the 8,337 candidates contesting the Lok Sabha elections, as many as 1,644 have criminal cases registered against them, according to an analysis of data shared by the poll rights body, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

ADVERTISEMENT

Among these candidates, 1,188 face serious criminal charges, including allegations related to murder, attempted murder, crimes against women, and hate speech.

In phase 1, out of 1,618 candidates analysed, 252 have criminal cases and 161 have serious criminal cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the second phase, 1,192 candidates were analysed. Of this number, 250 face criminal charges, and 167 face serious criminal cases.

In phase 3 of the 1,352 candidates, 244 face criminal cases and 172 face serious criminal cases.

Phase 4 had the highest number. Of the 1,710 candidates analysed, 360 face criminal charges, and 274 face serious criminal charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Phase 5 included 695 candidates, of whom 159 face criminal cases and 122 face serious criminal cases.

In phase 6, out of 866 candidates analysed, 180 face criminal cases, and 141 serious criminal cases.

In phase 7,199 out of 904 candidates face criminal charges and 151 face serious criminal cases.

The affidavits of 8,337 candidates out of a total of 8,360 candidates were analysed by the ADR.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.