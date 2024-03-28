ADVERTISEMENT

135 nomination papers for LS poll accepted for Vellore, Arakkonam, Arani, Tiruvannamalai constituencies

March 28, 2024 11:07 pm | Updated March 29, 2024 10:43 am IST - VELLORE

Last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is on or before 3 p.m on March 30

The Hindu Bureau

Vellore Collector and Returning Officer V.R.Subbulaxmi and Election Observer for Vellore Parliamentary constituency Rupesh Kumar were inspecting election related arrangements at the counting centre in Vellore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The nomination papers of 135 candidates have been accepted by the election officials in Vellore, Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai districts on Thursday for the Lok Sabha election.

At the meeting with candidates by Returning Officers (RO) and election observers held at the Collectorate in these districts, papers of the candidates, including ones major political parties, were scrutinised for Vellore, Arakkonam, Arani and Tiruvannamalai Parliamentary constituency.

Of the 184 nominations filed, 135 nomination papers were accepted. Most of the papers filed by candidates of major political parties and independents were accepted.

Among prominent candidates in the fray are DMK MP D.M. Kathir Anand, BJP candidate A.C. Shanmugam and actor Mansoor Ali Khan for Vellore constituency, DMK MP S. Jagathrakshakan for Arakkonam constituency and C.N. Annadurai for Tiruvannamalai constituency. All the DMK candidates for these constituencies are current MPs. Last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is on or before 3 p.m on March 30. (Saturday).

