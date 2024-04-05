12 nominations accepted in Chalakudy, 10 in Ernakulam

April 05, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - KOCHI

A total of 22 nominations were accepted and five were rejected after scrutiny for the Lok Sabha polls for the Chalakudy and Ernakulam constituencies, on Friday.

In Chalakudy, 12 nominations were accepted and one rejected after scrutiny led by Asha C. Abraham, Returning Officer and Additional District Magistrate. As the nomination of Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate C. Raveendranath was accepted, that of dummy candidate Davis was rejected, according to an official release. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 8.

The candidates for the Chalakudy constituency after scrutiny of nomination papers are C. Raveendranath [CPI(M)], Pradeepan M. [SUCI (C)], Johnson K.C. (Independent), K.A. Unnikrishnan (BDJS), Chandran T.S. (Independent), Benny Behanan (Indian National Congress), Anilkumar C.G. (BDJS), Rosilyn Chacko (Bahujan Samaj Party), Arun E.P. (Independent), Charlie Paul (Twenty20), Subran K.R. (Independent), and Bosco Louis (Independent). Mr. Anilkumar, who was a dummy candidate of Mr. Unnikrishnan, submitted the request to withdraw his nomination before the Returning Officer on Friday.

In Ernakulam, 10 nominations were accepted, while four were rejected. The nominations of dummy candidates of the CPI(M) and the BJP were rejected. The nominations of two Independent candidates were also rejected. The scrutiny was led by Ernakulam District Collector N.S.K Umesh.

The candidates for Ernakulam include Antony Judy (Twenty20), Shine K.J. [CPI(M)], K.S. Radhakrishnan (BJP), Hibi Eden (Indian National Congress), Jayakumar (Bahujan Samaj Party), Rohith Krishnan (Independent), Sandeep Rajendraprasad (Independent), Cyril Scaria (Independent), Brahmakumar (Social Unity Centre of India-Communist), and Prathapan (Bahujan Samaj Party).

