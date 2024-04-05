GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

12 nominations accepted in Chalakudy, 10 in Ernakulam

April 05, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 22 nominations were accepted and five were rejected after scrutiny for the Lok Sabha polls for the Chalakudy and Ernakulam constituencies, on Friday.

In Chalakudy, 12 nominations were accepted and one rejected after scrutiny led by Asha C. Abraham, Returning Officer and Additional District Magistrate. As the nomination of Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate C. Raveendranath was accepted, that of dummy candidate Davis was rejected, according to an official release. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 8.

The candidates for the Chalakudy constituency after scrutiny of nomination papers are C. Raveendranath [CPI(M)], Pradeepan M. [SUCI (C)], Johnson K.C. (Independent), K.A. Unnikrishnan (BDJS), Chandran T.S. (Independent), Benny Behanan (Indian National Congress), Anilkumar C.G. (BDJS), Rosilyn Chacko (Bahujan Samaj Party), Arun E.P. (Independent), Charlie Paul (Twenty20), Subran K.R. (Independent), and Bosco Louis (Independent). Mr. Anilkumar, who was a dummy candidate of Mr. Unnikrishnan, submitted the request to withdraw his nomination before the Returning Officer on Friday.

In Ernakulam, 10 nominations were accepted, while four were rejected. The nominations of dummy candidates of the CPI(M) and the BJP were rejected. The nominations of two Independent candidates were also rejected. The scrutiny was led by Ernakulam District Collector N.S.K Umesh.

The candidates for Ernakulam include Antony Judy (Twenty20), Shine K.J. [CPI(M)], K.S. Radhakrishnan (BJP), Hibi Eden (Indian National Congress), Jayakumar (Bahujan Samaj Party), Rohith Krishnan (Independent), Sandeep Rajendraprasad (Independent), Cyril Scaria (Independent), Brahmakumar (Social Unity Centre of India-Communist), and Prathapan (Bahujan Samaj Party).

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.