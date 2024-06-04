11 out of 17 constituencies in Telangana see massive margins running into lakhs

Eleven out of the 17 Parliament seats in Telangana are seeing massive leads of over one lakh votes with the voters overwhelmingly choosing the winner with no scope for any tight contest.

Among these 11 seats with over one lakh margins, the top three are from the Congress – Nalgonda, Khammam and Mahabubabad. In Nalgonda, K Raghuveera Reddy might emerge as the winner with the highest margin in the entire country as he leads with over 5.48 lakh votes. In the second place is Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy who is leading by 4.59 lakh votes.

In the third place is former Union Minister Balram Naik, who is leading in Mahabubabad (ST reserved) with a margin of over 3.37 lakh votes as of now. He is followed by Etala Rajender of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Malkajgiri where he is ahead of the Congress rival Sunita Mahender Reddy by 3.33 lakh votes.

In the Hyderabad Parliament seat, that has caught the attention of the entire nation due to the hype created by the BJP against Asaduddin Owaisi of the AIMIM, Mr. Owaisi is leading by 3.16 lakh votes over the BJP candidate. He is followed by Congress candidate Kadiyam Kavya from Warangal (SC reserved) who has secured a margin of 2.14 lakh votes over the BJP candidate.

The next in the line is a youngster from Congress Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy who secured 2.08 lakh votes lead in the Bhongir seat. The seat was won by Congress in 2019 as well but with a slender margin of 10,000 odd votes. Former BJP state president and firebrand leader Bandi Sanjay is leading by 2.03 lakh votes in the Karimnagar constituency, the seat he is presently representing in the Parliament.

Other candidates enjoying one lakh leads as of now and likely to continue it include Konda Vishweshwar Reddy from Chevella (1.38 lakh votes), Gaddam Vamshikrishna from Peddapalli (1.30 lakh votes) and Arvind Dharmapuri from Nizamabad (1.23 lakh votes).