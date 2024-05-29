104% rise in number of political parties contesting Lok Sabha polls from 2009-24: ADR

There has been an increase of 104% in the number of political parties contesting Lok Sabha elections from 2009 to 2024, according to an analysis by poll rights body ADR.

According to the analysis, 751 political parties are participating in 2024 as compared to 677 who participated in 2019, 464 in 2014, and 368 in 2009.

This surge represents a staggering 104% increase from 2009 to 2024.

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch have conducted a comprehensive analysis of the self-sworn affidavits of 8,337 candidates vying for seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha 2024 Elections.

Out of the total 8,360 contesting candidates, the breakdown reveals a diverse landscape of political representation: 1,333 from national parties, 532 from State parties, 2,580 from registered unrecognised parties and 3,915 independent candidates.

The analysis also sheds light on the prevalence of criminal cases among candidates.

Among national parties, 443 out of 1,333 candidates have declared criminal cases, with 295 facing serious criminal charges.

State parties exhibit a higher proportion, with 249 out of 532 candidates facing criminal cases and 169 facing serious charges.

Registered unrecognised parties show comparatively lower figures with 401 out of 2,580 candidates having criminal cases and 316 facing serious charges.

Independent candidates fall in between with 550 out of 3,915 candidates facing criminal cases and 411 facing serious charges.

Additionally, the analysis reveals financial assets of the candidates with 2,572 out of all 8,337 candidates being crorepatis or millionaires.

Among national parties, 906 out of 1,333 candidates are crorepatis, followed by 421 out of 532 in state parties, 572 out of 2,580 in registered unrecognised parties, and 673 out of 3,915 among independent candidates.