1,000 police personnel and 1,500 staff deployed for counting of votes in A.P.’s Prakasam district

Around 2,400 agents, 1,500 counting staff and 1,000 police personnel have been deployed for counting of votes at the Rise Engineering College on the outskirts of Ongole, Prakasam District Election Officer and Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar has said.

Addressing the media along with Superintendent of Police Garud Sumit Sunil at the Collectroate on May 31 (Friday), the Collector said all arrangements were in place to ensure smooth counting of votes on June 4.

The Collector said 14 tables had been set up at each counting centre for eight Assembly constituencies in the district. One Counting Supervisor (Gazetted), one Counting Assistant and a Micro-Observer will attend to each table.

One Assistant Returning Officer (ARO), one Counting Supervisor (gazetted), two Counting Officers will attend each table for postal ballot counting. Each table will have one Supervisor and one ARO for Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS).

The staff deployed for counting of votes are undergoing training in phases. The first round of randomisation process was completed on May 22, the second phase will be conducted on June 2 and third phase will be held before June 4.

The Collector said separate parking spaces had been arranged for the candidates and agents and special vehicles would pick them up at the parking lot and drop them at the counting centre. A medical camp is also being set up for emergency.

Special measures have been taken to ensure barricades at the counting centres, deployment of adequate security forces, uninterrupted power supply, food and accommodation facilities.

SP Garud Sumit Sunil said that 200 CCTV cameras had been installed and adequate security arrangements had been made to prevent untoward incidents on the counting day.

“Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Cr.PC will be in force on the day of counting. Special arrangements have been made in the villages identified as critical,” he added.

