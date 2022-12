December 05, 2022 09:07

Voting underway in Mainpuri parliamentary and 2 assembly seats in U.P.

Voting began Monday morning for the by-election to the Mainpuri parliamentary and Rampur Sadar and Khatauli assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, where the Samajwadi Party (SP) is locked in a high-voltage contest with the BJP.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure a free and fair polling, police said.

“Polling has started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm,” according to an official at the office of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer.