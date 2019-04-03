Yogi's comments being examined, says EC

NEW DELHI

03 April 2019 00:59 IST

The Election Commission on Tuesday said it was examining a report received from the Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s remarks, describing the armed forces as “Modi Ji Ki Sena”.

At a rally in Ghaziabad on Sunday, Mr. Adityanath had said that the Congress served ‘biryani’ to terrorists, while Mr. Modi’s forces treated them with bullets and bombs. He said the Congress leaders used “Ji” for terrorists like Masood Azhar, but the BJP-led government was destroying their camps under the Prime Minister’s leadership.

Reacting sharply to Mr. Adityanath’s remarks, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday took to Twitter to express shock. Terming it an insult to the armed forces, she said: “We are proud of our Army. They belong to all. They are a great asset of our nation, and not a cassette of the BJP. People of this country must stand up and reject this statement.”

The Congress sought an apology from Mr. Adityanath “This is an insult to our armed forces. They are country’s Armed Forces not the private army of Prachaar Mantri. Adityanath must apologise,” tweeted party leader Priyanka Chaturvedi.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) also said the Election Commission should take action against Mr. Adityanath. “The comment is highly condemnable. This is a clear way of intimidating the voters and creating a fear psychosis in their minds. How can the defence forces belong to one political party…it is the defence forces. How is it Modi's army?” said CPI leader D. Raja.