Yechury demands repolling in Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency

CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury in a letter to the Election Commission has demanded repolling in Diamond Harbour Parliamentary Constituency citing large-scale irregularities.

While Fuad Halim, son of former West Bengal Assembly Speaker Hashim Abdul Halim, was CPI (M) candidate, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee was the Trinamool Congress’s candidate for the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat.

Mr. Yechury in his letter said the scale of irregularities are such that EC if it wants to ensure "free and fair" elections then it has to order a re-polling in the entire constituency.

He has also further alleged that the BJP has entered into an understanding with the TMC for latter’s support for its candidates in certain other constituencies like Mathurapur, Jadavpur etc, in return for the BJP’s support to Abhishek Banerjee candidate.

Earlier, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said he had spoken to the chief election commissioner about the violence in West Bengal in the last phase of the Lok Sabha polls.

“Spoke to CEC Shri Sunil Arora ji, apprised him of the large scale attempts at rigging and violence in Dum Dum, Diamond Harbour, Kolkata Uttar, Jadavpur. He has assured us. We hope at this final stage of the poll, they can ensure that people are allowed to vote, freely and fairly,” the Left leader said in a tweet after the last phase of Lok Sabha polls.