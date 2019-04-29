Woman poll staffer dies of heart attack in MP

A 50-year-old woman poll staffer died after suffering a heart attack ahead of voting in Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Monday.
Sunanda Kotekar, who was stationed at Lodhikheda polling booth in Saunsar area of Chhindwara, felt uneasy on Sunday night, Chief Electoral Officer V.L. Kantha Rao said.
She died of the heart attack even before she could be provided any medical assistance, he added. The woman and other personnel of the polling team had reached the booth early on Sunday.
Polling began on Monday morning for elections in the state’s six Lok Sabha seats - Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat and Chhindwara - and bypoll to Chhindwara Assembly constituency, where Chief Minister Kamal Nath is in the fray.
