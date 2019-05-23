With leads in nine seats, AIADMK government may continue

The Edappadi K. Palaniswami government in Tamil Nadu, which is surviving on a wafer thin majority, appears set to retain power with the AIADMK managing to lead in nine of the 22 Assembly seats for which bypolls were held. Trends as of 3 p.m. showed the DMK, which presently has 88 MLAs, leading in 13 Assembly constituencies. The strength of the House is 234.

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam led by T.T.V. Dhinakaran failed to make any big gains though bypolls in 18 seats were necessitated due to the disqualification of dissident AIADMK MLAs who had backed him. A lone disqualified MLA and former Minister, Senthil Balaji, who had switched camps to the DMK, appeared set to enter the Assembly again from Aravakurichi as he had gained significant leads over his nearest AIADMK rival.

At the overall level, the DMK, the principal Opposition party, has also established a margin of difference of around 5 percentage points over the ruling party by polling around 44.5% votes in the 22 seats, according to the situation at 2.30 p.m. on Thursday.

As regards specific constituencies, the DMK is ahead of others in Tirupparankundram, Ottapidaram, Poonamallee, Hosur, Thanjavur, Perambur, Thiruporur, Guidyatham, Ambur, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Andipatti, Periyakulam, Paramakudi and Aravakurichi.

The ruling party has overtaken the DMK in Sholinghur, Papprieddipatti, Harur, Nilakottai, Manamadurai, Sattur, Vilathikulam and Sulur.

Except in Tirupparankundram and Paramakudi where the lead margin is about 1,800 votes, the DMK’s lead in the remaining 13 constituencies is quite comfortable with the margin ranging from approximately 6,000 votes in Aravakurichi and Periyakulam to 10,000 votes in Perambur to 17,000 votes in Poonamallee to 35,000 votes in Ambur.

As for the AIADMK, the margin of difference is in four digits in five constituencies, varying from about 3,000 votes in Sulur to 5,000 votes in Harur and Sattur to 9,000 votes in Manamadurai. The highest margin is around 22,000 votes in Vilathikulam while it is between 14,000 votes and 16,000 votes in Sholinghur and Pappireddipatti.