Will seasoned Srinivas Prasad upset Dhruvanarayan’s bid for a hat trick?

MYSURU

02 April 2019 23:12 IST

Five-time MP and BJP candidate takes on incumbent Congress leader in Chamarajanagar

The Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency is set to witness an interesting contest with V. Srinivas Prasad, former Congressman and five-time MP, returning to the electoral fray from a self-imposed retirement as the BJP’s candidate and posing a challenge to Congress incumbent R. Dhruvanarayan’s bid for a hat trick.

No newcomer to the constituency, Mr. Prasad had contested general elections from Chamarajanagar as many as seven times since 1980 – winning the seat four times for the Congress and once on behalf of the JD(U). The victory in 1999, which took him to New Delhi as a Minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government, was the last time he contested Lok Sabha polls here.

A heavy defeat in the by-elections to the Assembly from Nanjangud (one of the segments in Chamarajanagar) in 2017, held after Mr. Prasad quit the Congress and joined the BJP in protest against the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s decision to drop him from the Cabinet, saw him announce his retirement from electoral politics.

But the 71-year-old politician bowed to pressure from his supporters after the BJP decided to field him in this predominantly agrarian constituency.

Mr. Prasad’s return as a Lok Sabha poll contestant here after two decades is expected to ensure that Mr. Dhruvanarayan, who has nursed the constituency for two successive terms and was the Congress party’s obvious choice given his local popularity, has a fight on his hands.

Enjoying support from different sections on account of the development work taken up in the constituency’s backward regions over the last decade, the 57-year-old Congress candidate is also expected to benefit from the support provided by the party’s alliance partner, the Janata Dal (Secular).

Specifically, the absence of a JD(S) candidate this time would prevent the division of the anti-BJP and secular votes. However, the growing popularity of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in parts of the constituency, particularly in Kollegal, which is represented by the BSP’s former Minister N. Mahesh in the Assembly, could hurt the Congress.

The BSP derives its support from the same sections of the society that have been traditionally supporting the Congress even though Mr. Prasad had carved political space for himself in the region as a leader of the Dalits.

Even if the BSP is not strong enough to emerge victorious, it has the potential to hurt the prospects of the Congress, said Mallikarjunappa, a BJP leader from Chamarajanagar.

Apart from Mr. Prasad’s traditional ties with the voters, the BJP is banking on the Lingayats and the popularity of former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa among them.

The Congress, on the other hand, has been strengthened by the entry of A.R. Krishnamurthy last year, who finished second as the BJP’s candidate in the last two elections and has been actively campaigning for Mr. Dhruvanarayan.

The reserved constituency is home to not only Lingayats and Dalits but also a sizeable number of Upparas, Nayakas and Vokkaligas.