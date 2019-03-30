Will Danish Ali get into Parliament with help from friends?

The induction of Kunwar Danish Ali, former general secretary of the Janata Dal (Secular), into the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) was a piquant moment of this election season. Rather than a movement tinged with bitterness, Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy went public with the fact that the move had been made with his “consent” to enable Mr. Ali to be the Samajwadi Party-BSP alliance candidate in Amroha, in western Uttar Pradesh. The refusal of the BSP to allow Mr. Ali to fight under a JD(S) symbol (not the most recallable one in Uttar Pradesh) led to the situation, but peace has been made with the consent of all, but has left some question marks hanging.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Ali said he had wanted to “fight from Amroha” his “Janma and karma bhoomi” and saw no contradiction in spending most of his political career in the Janata Dal (Secular) and needing to fight polls on a BSP ticket.

While the movement from one party to the other was explained easily, Mr. Ali said his role in the JD(S) as an all important part of the co-ordination committee for the alliance government in Karnataka was another matter. “I have, of course, formally withdrawn from the committee, but my ideological commitment to the continuance of the alliance remains and am prepared to help as and when necessary,” he said.

While the JD(S) and the Congress are in alliance, and Mr. Kumaraswamy has already endorsed Congress president Rahul Gandhi as a prime ministerial candidate on its behalf, Mr. Ali’s new party boss, BSP chief Mayawati, is unambiguous in taking on the Congress. She has not only not endorsed Mr. Gandhi, but has also managed to keep the party out of the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh and will field candidates on behalf of the same alliance in Madhya Pradesh, a move that may hit the Congress’ prospects in the State. She has also criticised the Congress’ marquee announcement of a minimum income support programme NYAY in a series of blistering tweets.

Mr. Ali is treading cautiously in these choppy waters. “My constituency largely consists of rural areas and I haven’t really seen any of the details of NYAY or any discussions over it,” he said.

The Congress too does not appear to be holding anything against Mr. Ali for his choice of the BSP. A seat with a significant Muslim population, the Congress had in an earlier list fielded its senior leader Rashid Alvi from the seat, but withdrew him and fielded Sachin Choudhary from the seat, a move that may prevent the splitting of Muslim votes in the seat. It is now a direct contest between Mr. Ali and Kanwar Singh Tanwar of the BJP.

Mr. Ali had always been a candidate in waiting for the Rajya Sabha whenever the JD(S) had a chance to elect a member of the Upper House, in 2019 however, his chance to enter Parliament may come from an entirely different route, but with much help from friends.