‘We’ve forgotten black days of past five years with BJP’

After four tempestuous years in its relationship with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Shiv Sena is back by the BJP’s side for the Lok Sabha elections. The decision raised many eyebrows, especially because the two parties had been at each other’s throats months before announcing the partnership. The Hindu spoke to senior Shiv Sena leader, Rajya Sabha MP and Saamana editor Sanjay Raut on the alliance and its strategies for the election.

Why such objection to Kanhaiya Kumar contesting Lok Sabha elections? You likened him to a bottle of poison, and got an Election Commision (EC) notice.

(Laughs) Not just Kanhaiya. The ones who have such cases against them — sedition cases — whoever it is, they should be prohibited from going to Parliament until these cases are cleared at whatever cost.

There is no such law.

Even if there is no such law, public sentiment is there. EC and we always say that if a person is convicted, not to elect him or let him contest. The cases that are filed against [Mr. Kumar], have they been filed without evidence? I have always felt that we should take a stand in such matters.

Are you saying no Sena member has cases against him or has been convicted?

Those are political ones. We do andolan (protests) give speeches… But in Kanhaiya’s case, the government has charged him with sedition directly. There is a difference between other charges and sedition.

But isn’t EVM tampering (suggested by Mr. Raut to prevent Mr. Kumar from winning) illegal and undemocratic?

(Laughs) I have got a legal notice from the EC and will respond to it.

You had equated the BJP to Afzal Khan. You had cornered it on issues like Rafale, Kashmir, Ayodhya.

When you form an alliance, you should forget everything that happened in the past. We were together for 25 years… we have forgotten the black days of the past five years.

You took up some causes that resonated with the common Marathi man. But now you have made a U-turn.

We have always raised people’s questions, farmers’ questions. Even if we have our own chief minister in future, we will continue to raise questions.

The State government has announced loan waiver for farmers. Do you think the loan waiver or other schemes have managed to address the issues of the grass-roots farmers?

In some cases, if farmers do not get benefit of government schemes, we have raised issues in the past and continue to do so. Jalyukta Shivar is an experiment… Let us give it more time. If the government is taking up such schemes, let us look at it positively.

Since the alliance, there is said to be confusion among Shiv Sainiks. They targeted the BJP for five years and now have to make up with it.

Except for the last five years, [BJP and Sena] have been together for 25 years. Even then, we had some issues but the alliance never broke. Four years ago, the alliance broke. We did not break it… After that, the ones who broke the partnership also realised that there is no alternative to an alliance… no alternative to Shiv Sena. If Sena isn’t there, in Maharashtra and the country, [they] will have to answer to the people. Then Amit Shah approached us. We formed an alliance. We have held some joint programmes so that workers of both parties come together. Both [Sena chief] Uddhavji [Thackeray] and Chief Minister [Devendra Fadnavis] went [to these events].

There’s no alternative to an alliance because of poll maths or because you both wanted to stay in power for doing development work?

We could get a loan waiver for farmers because we are in power. We could get amendments made to GST… there are many benefits of being in power… you can take a stand and resolve many issues. Power does not just mean lachari (helplessness). How to use power for the people, we have been taught very well by [Sena founder] Balasaheb [Thackeray]. It does benefit a lot. Your schemes, policies get a boost.

Ministers from your party kept saying they carried their resignations in their pockets, but never actually quit the State government. Was there poll maths there too?

It is true that self-respect is important… We had taken that stand, but we also thought about what Maharashtra’s political situation would be if we did resign… Leaving power was easy, but it would put Maharashtra in an anarchy-like situation. This State becoming unstable would make it vulnerable to national, international forces … That is why, compromises have to be made many a times in politics… Instead of self-interest, we have to think of the State.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Wardha that Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar is losing his grip on his party, and there was infighting within the Congress. Any comment?

This is their internal matter. They are our opponents. Congress has a leadership crisis.

Uddhav Thackeray was on a tour of Palghar and Vasai on Tuesday. Vasai has a strong Christian population. Is the Sena reaching out to minorities now? Or is Marathi identity still a poll plank?

Why not? Why should we resort to religious politics everywhere? This country may not truly have Sarv dharm samabhav. [The Sena has] a Hindutva policy. But promoting Hindutva doesn’t mean opposing other religions.

Muslims voted for Sena-BJP in the last election.

They will do it this time also. Our opposition is to Pakistan. We never said Muslims here are anti-national.

Is the Marathi issue still on cards?

Shiv Sena was born with the Marathi issue. That bond can never be broken. The Sena is the only shelter for Marathis now. We will continue to work for bhoomiputras (sons of the soil). But the situation was different 50 years ago … Now the Marathi manoos is standing with his head held high.

What does the Sena feel about the Chief Minister’s post?

In an alliance, there will be a distribution of the CM post. We will figure out the formula… Our stand is that Uddhavji should become the CM to shape the Maharashtra of our dreams.

Will the issue of Kirit Somaiya’s candidature for Mumbai North East drive a wedge between the allies?

That is the BJP’s internal issue.

Your brother has said he will contest against Mr. Somaiya.

Let [Mr. Somaiya’s] candidature be declared first. Shiv Sainiks have put forth their sentiments… Now the BJP will decide.