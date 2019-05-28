We don’t expect BJP govt. to be generous to T.N.: Balakrishnan

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Monday described as “unconstitutional and anti-democratic” the argument that the landslide victory of the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu would not serve any purpose since the NDA had swept the poll in other parts to form the government at the Centre.

“The government at the Centre represents the whole nation and cannot claim to represent only the States that have voted in its favour. Can an MP elected from a Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu say that he would represent only the people who voted for him? If he says so, it would be against the Constitution and democracy,” Mr. Balakrishnan said in an interview to The Hindu.

Mr. Balakrishnan said he did not believe that the BJP government, headed by Narendra Modi, would be generous and accord priority to the States that had voted against the BJP.

“The BJP government will only take care of the interests of the States where it has a strong support base to further its Hindutva agenda. In the past, it has neglected the interests of States, including Tamil Nadu. But it should keep in mind that it is not going to say no to the tax revenue of these States. An indifferent attitude has resulted in the alienation of Kashmir and the North-East. It will not augur well for the unity of the nation,” he said.

Mr. Balakrishnan explained that the DMK and its allies achieved a landslide because of their consistent campaign against the policies and programmes of the BJP government.

“Of course, there was a clear anger against Mr. Modi and the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu. There was NEET, the destruction caused by Cyclone Gaja, the police firing on the protesters against the Sterlite and hydrocarbon projects. But it was the unity among the Opposition and struggles that caused anger and resulted in their victory,” he said.

Talking about the poor performance of the Left, he said a deep analysis was required to study the situation.

“In Kerala, the voters would have preferred the Congress because Mr. Rahul Gandhi contested from there and he was seen as the Prime Ministerial candidate. But the BJP was not able to capitalise on the Sabarimala issue. In West Bengal, the Opposition was not able to create a strong front to take on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and people would have come to the conclusion that the BJP alone could bring in a change,” he said.

Mr. Balakrishnan said mobilisation of voters on the plank of Hindu nationalism, the anti-Pakistan narratives and the attacks in Pulwama had worked in favour of the BJP. “Even Mr Modi never campaigned on the plank of development and achievements of his government. He covered up these issues by propounding Hindu nationalism. But the anger remains underneath and will explode in a few months,” he said.