We are not waiting for alliance, says AAP

NEW DELHI

01 April 2019 21:49 IST

With speculation of an alliance between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress refusing to die down, AAP moved its campaign up a notch for the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, holding nine public meetings on Monday.

Having announced candidates for all seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi last month, the AAP has been campaigning across the city for weeks now. But AAP leaders as well as some in the Congress have kept the possibility of an alliance open.

Responding to a question about recent reports of the Congress offering a 4-3 seat-sharing arrangement in Delhi, AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai said: “Which formula? The one that is running on TV? TV channels are reporting that Congress has offered 3-3-1 or 4-3 in Delhi, three seats in Haryana and zero seats in Punjab. If they are giving zero seats, how is that an offer?”

Mr. Rai said the Congress had already “said no” to an alliance, referring to a meeting of Opposition leaders at the Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar’s residence in February, where, according to AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had declined the offer. He said the Congress had neither publicly nor privately said it would be ready for alliance, despite remarks from some leaders of the party in support of the idea.

“We are holding nine public meetings today to campaign for seven MPs. We are not waiting. We are fully committed to our campaign in support of full statehood for Delhi,” he said, referring to the AAP’s central theme for the Lok Sabha campaign in Delhi.

He added that it appeared the Congress was in a state of “maha confusion” and was weakening the Opposition parties in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Kerala by contesting and splitting the anti-BJP votes, and eventually “strengthening the BJP”.