SC asks Opposition to file reply in a week on EC’s affidavit on VVPAT

NEW DELHI

01 April 2019 12:17 IST

ECI said the adoption of a particular percentage as a sample for VVPAT slip verification was devoid of scientific logic or statistical basis.

The Supreme Court on Monday asked 21 Opposition parties to respond by April 8 to an Election Commission of India (ECI) affidavit that states that increasing random physical verification using VVPAT to 50% would delay the Lok Sabha poll results of 2019 by six whole days.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, in a short hearing, agreed to a request made by senior advocate A.M. Singhvi for time to submit, in writing, the Opposition’s response to the ECI’s affidavit.

“The 50% Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slip verification in each assembly segment of a Parliamentary Constituency or Assembly Constituency on an average shall enlarge the time required for counting to about six days,” the ECI said in a 50-page affidavit filed last week. Observing that the current confidence level in EVM-VVPAT accuracy was 99.9936%, the ECI said any increase in the sample size of verification of VVPAT slips would only lead to a “very negligible gain in the confidence level”.

The ECI said the adoption of a particular percentage as a sample for VVPAT verification was devoid of scientific logic or statistical basis. In fact, it was “otiose” (would serve no practical purpose).

The Commission has stood its ground despite the apex court’s recent strong observations in favour of an increase in the sample VVPAT slip counting for the forthcoming elections.

The 21 Opposition parties jointly moved the apex court challenging the ECIs guideline that VVPAT slip counting would take place only in one polling station in an Assembly constituency or each Assembly segment in case of parliamentary elections.

ISI report

The ECI is banking on a March 22 report of the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) to buttress its case against increasing the sample size for counting VVPAT slips.

The ISI report recommends that a sample verification of 479 EVMs and VVPATs out of a total 10.35 lakh machines would lift confidence to 99.9936%. Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain, who authored the affidavit, however, wrote that the ECI’s sample verification for the Lok Sabha polls would cover 4,125 EVMs and VVPATs. “This is 8.6 times the sample size recommended in the Indian Statistical Institute report.”

The poll panel, represented by senior advocate Aryama Sundaram and advocate Amit Sharma, submitted that no mismatch had been detected during mock polls, or in the verification of VVPAT slips carried out at 1,500 polling stations till date.

The ECI said increased VVPAT slip counting would require extensive training and capacity building of election officials in the field. VVPAT slip counting takes place in specially erected VVPAT counting booths under the close monitoring of the returning officer and with direct oversight by the observer.

The ECI said its confidence in EVM-VVPATs is sourced from their secure designs, elaborate procedural safeguards adopted for their usage, and finally the fact that there have been zero errors in sample verifications so far.