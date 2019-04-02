Voters in Mandya see stars in broad daylight

Mandya

02 April 2019 00:28 IST

Electioneering in Mandya, which has seen the most heat of any Lok Sabha segment in the State, got a celebrity touch on Monday with film personalities campaigning across the constituency.

Kananda actor Darshan started campaigning for the BJP-supported Independent candidate Sumalatha, wife of the late actor-politician M.H. Ambareesh and a film personality herself.

Mr. Darshan, called “Dachchu” and “Challenging Star” by his fans, held a roadshow under the scorching sun. The roadshow commenced from the Arali Mara circle near Krishnaraja Sagar in Srirangapatna. Hundreds of his fans followed his vehicle, which was fitted with loudspeakers from which film songs, mainly from films of Ambareesh and Mr. Darshan himself, blared. According to sources close to Ms. Sumalatha, Mr. Darshan and Yash, another popular actor, will campaign across the constituency for the next 13 days.

Actor-director Upendra, who floated his Uttama Prajakeeya Party last year, electioneered for party candidate Diwakar C.P. Gowda in Maddur and Mandya on Monday. Hundreds of youngsters took selfies with him, raised slogans for his party, and followed his car on motorcycles on the Mandya-Maddur main road.

Meanwhile, Nikhil K., the JD(S) candidate from Mandya, sought the support of voters in different parts of K.R. Pet taluk and Mandya town. His party blared songs from his own films Jaguar and Seetharama Kalyana.

He had to face the ire of women voters at Sarangi village over the poor infrastructure there. Mr. Nikhil, son of Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, assured them of initiating measures to improve their areas. His mother Anitha, MLA for Ramanagaram, campaigned for him in the evening.

According to sources, a good number of artistes close to Ambareesh’s family and associated with the BJP will campaign for Ms. Sumalatha in the coming days. Popular serial artistes will also participate in roadshows for her. Actor-producer ‘Rockline’ Venkatesh and veteran actor Doddanna have been striving to gather electoral support for her.