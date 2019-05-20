Lok Sabha Election 2019

Watch | What is the controversy surrounding VVPAT all about?

The story so far: The Election Commission indicated to the Supreme Court on Friday that if the 50% Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slip verification is carried out, it will delay counting by six days. Twenty-one Opposition parties had moved the Supreme Court against the EC’s guideline that VVPAT counting would take place only in one polling station in each Assembly segment in the coming Lok Sabha election.

