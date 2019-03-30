VBA may field two Muslim candidates in Mumbai

The Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) will most likely field two Muslim candidates from the Mumbai North Central and Mumbai North West constituencies.

The candidates, however, will not be from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), which is part of the VBA. AIMIM members said they will campaign for them. The decision is expected to be take next week.

Sources said the choice was driven by the need for representation of the community in these constituencies, which have a large percentage of Muslim voters. “Had the Congress-NCP alliance even fielded one Muslim candidate in the city, it would have gone a long way to reassure the community that they are being represented,” a senior VBA member said.

The Congress is fielding Priya Dutt and Sanjay Nirupam from Mumbai North Central and Mumbai North West respectively. The VBA’s candidates are expected to eat into the vote share of Congress, which is banking on the votes from minorities. A senior AIMIM member said the alliance stands a strong chance of winning the seats since bahujan voters will also back the VBA candidates.

“The Congress-NCP and the BJP-Sena have not provided representation to Muslims or other marginalised communities. We want to send a clear message that we stand for all marginalised communities and for development,” Waris Pathan, MLA from the AIMIM, said.