Urmila Matondkar’s poll campaign off to a sizzling start

Actor Urmila Shrikant Matondkar hit her maiden campaign trail on a sizzling note on Friday afternoon with temperatures touching 40°C. Ms. Matondkar had already kick-started her campaign in Mumbai North constituency amid thronging crowds when the news of her name being confirmed as the Congress candidate from the Lok Sabha seat trickled in.

The actor began her campaign at 11.45 a.m. by offering prayers at Sri Guru Nanak Darbar, a gurdwara in Borivali (West). As soon as she stepped out of her car, a horde of young women surrounded her and requested her to pose for selfies.

Addressing the group of young women at the start of her rally, Ms. Matondkar said, “If the opposition thinks I will just melt away in this heat, they are wrong. I am wearing a cotton sari to survive in this heat. It does not make sense to dress up like Indira Gandhi when your values are not aligned to your clothes.”

Meanwhile, the older women stood admiring the 45-year-old star’s glowing face and youthful look despite putting in long years in the show business. It was a hot topic of debate among the party’s women supporters who turned out for Ms. Matondkar’s rally in large numbers on a sweltering day. “She is as good looking in real life as she is when she appears on television,” a woman said, while walking towards the star to greet her.

The stage for the actor’s maiden rally was packed with senior Congress leaders such as the Mumbai unit chief Milind Deora, candidate from Mumbai North West Sanjay Nirupam and MLA from Malad West Aslam Sheikh. Hundreds of residents of the nearby MHADA (Maharastra Housing and Area Development Authority) buildings watched as party workers went into a tizzy.

Fiery speech

In a fiery speech from the wobbly stage, the actor tried to swiftly allay voters’ concerns that she was just another Bollywood star with no experience in politics. Ms. Matondkar said, “Many leaders are doing a lot of talking and giving speeches these days [mimicking PM Modi’s voice]. Let no one be in doubt, I am just a lamb put up by the Congress in this tough constituency. I will prove my detractors wrong. If someone mocks your candidate by saying she is just another Bollywood star, let them know that I am one with an ideology.”

Mr. Deora, in his speech, said, “We are officially introducing her to you today as our Mumbai North candidate. You should vote and support her because the BJP and their candidate Gopal Shetty have done nothing for this constituency.”

Later, Ms. Matondkar spent close to two hours interacting with party workers and spent at least three to four minutes listening to each of their concerns. She told them to forget their differences and unite for the sake of the party’s victory.

Mandar Parkar, a Congress supporter who claimed to have seen the actor grow up, said she could convert her star power into votes. He said, “I have worked with her father in a union at Grindlays Bank. He did a lot of work for the labour class. We are confident that she has also taken after him.”

However, Mr. Parkar’s wife Anumeha seemed to disagree. “She has tough competition from Gopal Shetty. The only thing she can do for the Congress is to reduce the margin of defeat.”