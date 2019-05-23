Urmila Matondkar alleges EVM glitch in Magathane constituency

Actor-turned politician Urmila Matondkar, who contesting the Lok Sabha elections for the first time, has reported a glitch in the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in Magathane constituency.
The politician has filed a complaint with the Election Commission and alleged that the signature on form EVM 17C was not matching the machine’s number.
“On the form of EVM 17C from Magathane, the signatures and the machine numbers are different. A complaint has been filed with the Election Commission,” she tweeted.
The Congress candidate is contesting from the Mumbai North constituency against BJP’s Gopal Chinayya Shetty who won the 2014 election by a margin of over 4 lakh votes. Ms. Matondkar is trailing Mr. Shetty by over 90,000 votes.
