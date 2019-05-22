U.P. police detain over a dozen people to ‘counter baseless accusations’ on counting day

With the Union Home Ministry alerting States regarding the possibility of violence in connection with the counting of votes on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh police detained more than a dozen people to "counter baseless accusations against the government machinery on social media".

Several political parties in the Opposition alleged manipulation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in favour of the incumbent Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take adequate measures.

A Ministry official said an alert has been sent to chief secretaries and director general of police (DGP) of all States to take "adequate measures for the security of strong rooms and venues of counting of votes".

"This is in the wake of calls given and statements made in various quarters for inciting violence and causing disruption on the day of counting of votes," said the official.

Uttar Pradesh DGP O.P. Singh told The Hindu that police apprehended trouble from across the Nepal border on the day of counting.

"We are monitoring all social media posts 24/7 and taking action as per requirement. We have picked up people from many parts of the State for disseminating information contrary to rule of law, particularly against EVMs. We are quite particular about any threat from the porous Nepal border. Around 15 persons have been rounded up," Mr. Singh said.

Uttar Pradesh has 80 Lok Sabha seats. The State witnessed a fiercely contested battle after the two regional parties - Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) forged an alliance against the BJP, that won 71 seats in the 2014 general elections.

The State police asked officials to make use of CCTV and video cameras as much as possible and to take immediate action against the rumour mongers.

A U.S. based e-commerce giant sent a travel advisory to all its employees to practice personal security awareness in the wake of the election results. "Avoid areas where demonstrations are occurring and exercise caution if within the vicinity of any large gathering. Be aware of your surroundings and practice personal security awareness at all times," the advisory said..