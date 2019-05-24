U.P. Congress chief Raj Babbar sends his resignation to Rahul Gandhi

In the wake of the Congress’ dismal performance in the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh, State party president Raj Babbar sent his resignation to Rahul Gandhi on Friday, said party spokesperson Rajiv Bakshi.

He has sent his resignation taking responsibility for the party’s defeat in the just-concluded polls, Mr. Bakshi said. “The results are depressing for the Uttar Pradesh Congress. I find myself guilty of not discharging my responsibility in a proper manner. I will meet the leadership and apprise it of my views. Congratulations to the winners for winning the confidence of the people,” Mr. Babbar tweeted in Hindi on Friday.

Of the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress managed to win only the Rae Bareli seat contested by Sonia Gandhi. Raj Babbar, who contested from Fatehpur Sikri, lost by a margin of over 4,95,065 votes to BJP’s Rajkumar Chahar.

The BJP and its ally Apna Dal(S) won 64 seats, while the SP-BSP alliance won 15 seats together.