Unprecedented face-off in Hassan with Congress-JD(S) uniting to fight BJP

Hassan

01 April 2019 23:04 IST

Prajwal Revanna’s entry brings third generation of Deve Gowda family into fray

The Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, which is known for launching politicians of State-wide and national stature, is now set to witness an unprecedented poll battle.

Not only have the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) — traditional rivals in the region — united to fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party for the first time, the third generation of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s family has entered the fray in the Vokkaliga heartland. The patriarch has stepped aside to let grandson Prajwal Revanna, 28, “carry on his legacy.”

Mr. Revanna has before him the task of retaining the constituency won by his grandfather no less than five times. He is taking on former Minister A. Manju, who was defeated by Mr. Deve Gowda in the 2014 elections with a margin of over one lakh votes.

The JD(S) holds a formidable position in the constituency, with six out of Hassan’s eight MLAs from the party. The party has won the seat continuously since 1991, except once in 1999, with the Congress as its principal Opposition in all these elections. Now, with the Congress and JD(S) having come together “formally”, simple arithmetic suggests the candidate of the coalition partners should win hands down. But the JD(S) leaders know that transfer of Congress votes to the JD(S) candidate is not easy as staunch followers of the two parties barely get along with each other. The differences are especially visible in the joint meetings held in the taluks.

In fact, two alliances are fighting each other in Hassan. While that of the JD(S)-Congress is a formal alliance, an informal alliance has taken shape between the BJP and disgruntled Congress workers. The BJP has fielded Mr. Manju, who fought the 2014 Lok Sabha poll on Congress ticket. While a few senior leaders have resolved to remain neutral, his candidature has caused many to shift their allegiance to the BJP. A senior Congress leader, who refused to be named, said: “We are caught between the devil and the deep blue sea. We have no option but to remain neutral.”

Recently, some leaders of the Dalit Sangharsha Samiti, including artist K.T. Shivaprasad, declared their support to Mr. Manju, irrespective of the party to which he belonged. They cited atrocities faced by Dalits at the hands of JD(S) supporters all these years as the reason for their allegiance to him. They have also made it clear that such a decision was taken because of the absence of a Congress candidate.

Neither party, however, is discussing national issues in an election meant to send a representative to Parliament. The JD(S), campaigning under the leadership of Public Works Minister H.D. Revanna, wants people to vote considering development projects taken up under its rule. The BJP, with its two Hassan MLAs Preetham Gowda and Belli Prakash, is making all efforts to win over anti-JD(S) votes. It accuses the JD(S) of ignoring Dalit politicians and making concerted efforts to defeat the Backward Class Congress leaders like former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the last Assembly election. By raising these issues, the party wants to win over people who have been traditionally opposed to the JD(S).

Whether the BJP wins or loses in the battle, it’s certain to widen its base in the constituency, thanks to the Congress-JD(S) alliance. The JD(S) candidate can win only if the Congress succeeds in transferring its votes to its partner. Otherwise, the alliance will end up helping the BJP, defeating the very purpose of forming it.