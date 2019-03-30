Uddhav to accompany Shah in Gandhinagar

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will visit Gandhinagar on Saturday to accompany BJP chief Amit Shah, when he files his nomination papers. The move is expected to send a positive message to members of both parties to work together. Sena leader Subhash Desai told The Hindu, “There is a meeting in the morning, followed by a procession and submission of nomination. Uddhavji will also participate, as per his schedule.”