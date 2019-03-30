Lok Sabha Election 2019

Uddhav to accompany Shah in Gandhinagar

more-in

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will visit Gandhinagar on Saturday to accompany BJP chief Amit Shah, when he files his nomination papers. The move is expected to send a positive message to members of both parties to work together. Sena leader Subhash Desai told The Hindu, “There is a meeting in the morning, followed by a procession and submission of nomination. Uddhavji will also participate, as per his schedule.”

Comments
Related Topics States Lok Sabha Election 2019
Maharashtra
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 30, 2019 4:23:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/lok-sabha-2019/uddhav-to-accompany-shah-in-gandhinagar/article26681321.ece

© The Hindu

Next Story