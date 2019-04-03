Uddhav targets Thakur in Palghar

Mumbai

03 April 2019 01:09 IST

“You should not be afraid of any goondagiri (hooliganism). We will destroy such hooligans through our party and government,” Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said at a rally in Palghar on Tuesday, in a reference to Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) chief Hitendra Thakur.

The Shiv Sena-BJP announced their candidate for Palghar only recently. The candidate, BJP MP Rajendra Gavit who switched to the Sena, will most likely contest against Baliram Jadhav of the BVA. The BVA, led by Mr. Thakur — a strongman in Palghar, Vasai and Virar — is backed by the Congress, NCP and CPI (M) in the constituency.

Mr. Thackeray visited the Vasai church, a move seen as reaching out to the substantial Christian population in the area. At a rally in Vasai, Mr. Thackeray said, “I had promised Vasaikars, you are not slaves of anyone. You are independent. Here, bribe is taken per square foot [but not any more].”

In Nallasopara, he thanked the crowd for waiting for him the whole day. “I will not betray your feelings. I wanted Srinivas Wanga to go to Parliament. But he wants to work in the State. Mr. Gavit has been working well for the last eight to 10 months. That is why the Chief Minister and I decided to give him five more years,” Mr. Thackeray said, alluding to the alliance’s earlier dispute over the Palghar candidature.

He also criticised the Congress manifesto released on Tuesday. “The manifesto wants to continue Section 370 in Kashmir. Also, Congress will not file sedition charges against anti-nationals. Do you agree with this? The choice is clear. Do you want a government that gives capital punishment to anti-nationals or one that protects them?”