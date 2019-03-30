Lok Sabha Election 2019

Uddhav asks oppn to name PM candidate

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray speaks during a road show of BJP president Amit Shah in Ahmedabad on March 30, 2019.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray speaks during a road show of BJP president Amit Shah in Ahmedabad on March 30, 2019.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday asked the Opposition parties to declare their prime ministerial candidate while calling the mahagathbandhan as a “headless bunch.”

Mr. Thackeray also showered praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, stressing that under the leadership of Mr. Modi, the NDA is set to form the next government after the 2019 national polls.

“There are 56 Opposition parties that have joined hands to fight the elections, but their hearts have not yet met. We have one leader. Who is your leader? Who will be your Prime Minister?” he asked while addressing a rally in Ahmedabad.

