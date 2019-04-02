Trinamool candidate from Guwahati seat not in National Register of Citizens

GUWAHATI

02 April 2019 22:01 IST

Manoj Sarma, one of nine candidates fielded by the Trinamool Congress in as many Lok Sabha seats in Assam, does not figure in the National Register of Citizens. A social worker with no political background, he is contesting the Guwahati seat. “My wife, children and all other members of my family are in the NRC but my name was omitted for some reason. I appeared for a hearing on March 19 at the NRC centre and have been told my name would be included in the next list,” Mr. Sarma said. He is pitted against two of the top contenders of the seat — Queen Ojah of the BJP and Bobbeeta Sharma of the Congress.

