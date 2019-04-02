Lok Sabha Election 2019

Trinamool candidate from Guwahati seat not in National Register of Citizens

more-in

Manoj Sarma, one of nine candidates fielded by the Trinamool Congress in as many Lok Sabha seats in Assam, does not figure in the National Register of Citizens. A social worker with no political background, he is contesting the Guwahati seat. “My wife, children and all other members of my family are in the NRC but my name was omitted for some reason. I appeared for a hearing on March 19 at the NRC centre and have been told my name would be included in the next list,” Mr. Sarma said. He is pitted against two of the top contenders of the seat — Queen Ojah of the BJP and Bobbeeta Sharma of the Congress.

Comments
Related Topics Elections Other States Lok Sabha Election 2019
Assam
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 3, 2019 6:06:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/lok-sabha-2019/trinamool-candidate-from-guwahati-seat-not-in-national-register-of-citizens/article26714205.ece

© The Hindu

Next Story