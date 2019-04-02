Touching upon festering issues, Natarajan reaches out to voters

It is 8 a.m. Monday and at the Edayarpalayam Junction on Thadagam Road, dozens of workers of parties in the DMK-led Social Progressive Alliance are busy chatting and sharing election news from across the State.

A few metres off the road, in the portico of a house sits the Alliance’s candidate for Coimbatore Parliamentary constituency – Communist Party of India (Marxist)’s P.R. Natarajan.

In a few minutes, Mr. Natarajan along with other leaders - Payya Gounder of the DMK, K. Mahesh Kumar of the Congress and a few others - boards the campaign vehicle, a medium-sized goods carrier modified to accommodate half-a-dozen people.

The party district secretary V. Ramamoorthy, who also accompanies Mr. Natarajan, urges cadre to stick to the route decided upon to help Mr. Natarajan cover as much localities as possible.

After a few leaders speak, Mr. Natarajan picks up the mike to highlight what he considers an important aspect of the DMK’s manifesto - “If I win and if the Alliance gets the mandate to govern the country, I'll work to waive off education loans. This will benefit crores of parents who have availed themselves of the loan to educate their children.”

He then says, “the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government promised to deposit ₹ 15 lakh to each citizen. It was a false promise. The Congress’ promise to give ₹ 72,000 a year to people below poverty line is not a bogus promise like that of the NDA’s.”

Moving to localities that have a good number of small and medium industries, Mr. Natarajan raises the problems caused by the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax, and that seems to resonate well among the unit owners and labourers.

S. Shankar, who works at an industry that manufacturers a spare part used in automobiles, says the GST has hit the small units hard. A change is required, and will vote for it, he says.

Mr. Natarajan says BJP now offers to help the SMEs only because of the pressure mounted by the Left parties. At Anna Nagar, he tells the voters that their vote has the power to remove two governments. “Your vote for the Secular Progressive Alliance will remove both the NDA government at the Centre and the AIADMK government in the State. Therefore, use the opportunity you get on April 18 to dislodge the two.”

At Kovilmedu and Cheran Nagar, it is the Coimbatore Corporation awarding water distribution contract to private firm Suez that the CPI(M) candidate chooses to highlight.

Mr. Ramamoorthy says Mr. Natarajan is striking a chord with the people with the issues he highlights. “I see that whenever the candidate speaks about the GST.”