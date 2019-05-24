T.N. set to face another bypoll

With Congress MLA H. Vasanthakumar all set to win in the Kanniyakumari Parliamentary constituency by a huge margin, Tamil Nadu will soon face a bypoll in the Nanguneri Assembly constituency, which he represents.

He is expected to resign his MLA seat.

Mr. Vasanthakumar, one of the four working presidents of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, defeatedBJP MP and Union Minister of State Pon. Radhakrishnan by a massive margin.

Mr. Radhakrishnan defeated Mr. Vasanthakumar by a margin of more than 1 lakh votes in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. In 2014, the AIADMK, BJP, Congress and DMK contested separately but this time the two principal candidates were part of the AIADMK and DMK-led alliances.

Mr. Vasanthakumar, incidentally, is the richest legislator in Tamil Nadu with declared assets worth ₹337 crore in April 2016.

The Vellore Parliamentary constituency, where the polls were rescinded by the Election Commission of India, also awaits elections.