TN remains peaceful in AIADMK rule: OPS

Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Friday alleged that the State under the DMK rule earlier was witness to communal strife, land grabbing and deterioration of law and order.

“The DMK was deep rooted in the culture of violence,” he said.

Campaigning for the party’s Karur Parliamentary constituency candidate M. Thambi Durai at Viralimalai in Pudukottai district and Manapparai in Tiruchi district, he said Tamil Nadu had remained peaceful under the AIADMK rule.

It was in stark contrast to the DMK rule when a culture of violence pervaded the State, he said by referring the attack on Tamil daily ‘Dinakaran’ in Madurai. The DMK regime from 2006-11 was a ‘jungle raj’ marked by deterioration of law and order.

Citing the high-handed behaviour of few DMK functionaries in ‘biryani’ and ‘parotta’ shops and in a beauty parlour, Mr. Panneerselvam wondered when such instances could happen when the DMK was in the Opposition, what would be the case if the party came to power. All sections of the society including minorities felt safe and lived in peace under the AIADMK rule which had been addressing basic needs of the poor through its long-term welfare schemes, he said.

Taking a dig at DMK leader M.K. Stalin’s remark that the AIADMK would vanish after the general elections, he said Mr. Stalin had no clue of AIADMK’s “history.”

The AIADMK had faced several challenges in the past but emerged victorious due to its over one crore strong cadre and support of the people.

The 10-year UPA rule at the Centre in which the DMK was a key constituent failed to bring in any worthy scheme for Tamil Nadu despite presence of nine DMK ministers in the cabinet, he said urged the people to teach a fitting lesson to the DMK-Congress combine in the upcoming polls.

It was the AIADMK which understood the basic needs of the poorest sections of the society and addressed them one after the other through its visionary schemes including free supply of 20 kg rice and construction of concrete houses for those staying in huts, he said.