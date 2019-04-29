Lok Sabha Election 2019

TMC’s 40 MLAs in touch with me, claims PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing his supporters during an election rally. File photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing his supporters during an election rally. File photo   | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout

At a rally in West Bengal’s Sreerampur, Prime Minister Modi claims Trinamool Congress MLAs will desert the party once BJP wins the general elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed on Monday that 40 TMC MLAs were in touch with him and will desert their party once the BJP wins the general election.

He also accused TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee of nepotism, insisting she wants to politically establish her nephew in West Bengal.

Mr. Modi assailed her over her prime ministerial ambitions, saying “Didi, Dilli door hai (Delhi is far away for you).

“Forty TMC MLAs are in touch with me and all your MLAs will desert you once the BJP wins the elections. Political ground has slipped from under your feet,” Mr. Modi said at an election rally in Sreerampur, targeting the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Targeting Ms. Banerjee for often losing her cool as she was “sensing defeat”, Mr. Modi said she cannot even dream of becoming the Prime Minister.

“With just a handful of seats, ‘Didi’ you can’t reach Delhi. Delhi is far away. Going to Delhi is just an excuse. Her real intention is to politically establish her nephew,” he said.

Ms. Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek is a sitting MP from Diamond Harbour and the TMC candidate for the seat.

Lashing out at Opposition parties for questioning the credibility of EVMs, Mr. Modi said his rivals had moved on from abusing him to criticising EVMs, as they face “imminent defeat”.

“Earlier only Modi was abused, now even EVMs are being abused. The opposition is doing so as it faces imminent defeat,” he said.

He also accused the state’s ruling party of rigging elections, claiming its “goons” were preventing voters from exercising their franchise.

