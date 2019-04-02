Three suffocate to death in septic tank

Three persons died while cleaning a septic tank at a hotel in Indi town of Vijayapura district on Tuesday.

According to reports, the men had entered the tank to clean it, but reportedly died of suffocation. The deceased have been identified as Mudakappa Katyimani, 35, Nabisad Yekkewadi, 26, and Gudusab Bagwan, 45. Fire and Emergency Services personnel retrieved the bodies of the victims.

Superintendent of Police Prakash Nikam told The Hindu that the three were engaged in cleaning the tank. A case will be booked against the hotel management, he said.