Three suffocate to death in septic tank

Three persons died while cleaning a septic tank at a hotel in Indi town of Vijayapura district on Tuesday.
According to reports, the men had entered the tank to clean it, but reportedly died of suffocation. The deceased have been identified as Mudakappa Katyimani, 35, Nabisad Yekkewadi, 26, and Gudusab Bagwan, 45. Fire and Emergency Services personnel retrieved the bodies of the victims.
Superintendent of Police Prakash Nikam told The Hindu that the three were engaged in cleaning the tank. A case will be booked against the hotel management, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor