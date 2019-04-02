Lok Sabha Election 2019

Three suffocate to death in septic tank

more-in

Three persons died while cleaning a septic tank at a hotel in Indi town of Vijayapura district on Tuesday.

According to reports, the men had entered the tank to clean it, but reportedly died of suffocation. The deceased have been identified as Mudakappa Katyimani, 35, Nabisad Yekkewadi, 26, and Gudusab Bagwan, 45. Fire and Emergency Services personnel retrieved the bodies of the victims.

Superintendent of Police Prakash Nikam told The Hindu that the three were engaged in cleaning the tank. A case will be booked against the hotel management, he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Lok Sabha Election 2019
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 15, 2020 8:30:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/lok-sabha-2019/three-suffocate-to-death-in-septic-tank/article26714815.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY