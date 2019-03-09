Three ministers inducted in Gujarat ahead of Lok Sabha polls

A day after senior Congress legislator Jawahar Chavda resigned as MLA and subsequently joined BJP in Gujarat, he was sworn in as Cabinet Minister on Saturday.

Two other legislators, Yogesh Patel and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, were also sworn in as Ministers of State (MoS). All three leaders were administered the oath of office and secrecy by the State Governor O.P. Kohli in Raj Bhawan, Gandhinagar.

Mr. Chavda, a prominent Congress face in Junagadh district and has won the assembly polls four times since 1990, joined the ruling party after first resigning as MLA. He will now contest the Assembly bypoll to get re-elected as a legislator. He is also a mining and education baron running several education institutions and doing limestone mining in Junagadh district.

“I have realised that to better serve your constituency, you should be with the ruling party and that has driven me to BJP,” Mr. Chavda told media persons after joining the ruling party. He is from Junagadh district where the BJP had suffered heavily in the Assembly polls in 2017.

Interestingly, another lawmaker to be made a minister on Saturday, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja is also originally a Congress leader who had defected to the BJP in 2017. Earlier, Kuvarji Bavalia, a senior lawmaker, had defected to BJP and became a minister with Cabinet rank. Mr. Chavda is second legislator to be made a Cabinet Minister in the Rupani Government in Gujarat.