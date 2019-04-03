The time is ripe for regional parties, says MNM leader

R. Mahendran

COIMBATORE

03 April 2019 00:53 IST

Pins hope on his party’s ‘no cash, no gift for vote’ image

The fledgling Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), which has entered the fray in the Lok Sabha election and the Assembly bypolls in Tamil Nadu, is hopeful that the electorate will look beyond the national and Dravidian parties.

In an interview with The Hindu on Tuesday, MNM vice-president R. Mahendran said that while voters in Tamil Nadu favoured the national party (Congress) in the first two decades post-Independence, later, they endorsed the Dravidian parties, and now, there were winds of change. “Now, it is the compulsion of time that smaller and regional parties will have a role to play as they reflect the aspirations and frustrations of the grassroots electorate,” he contended.

The medical doctor-turned-vanilla exporter, who is contesting from the Coimbatore Parliamentary constituency, agreed that MNM founder Kamal Haasan found it easier to connect with the electorate due to his stint in the tinsel world. Without naming anyone, he said two film personalities who succeeded in politics were being remembered even after their death, but some others (actors) faulted right in the beginning or mid-way and were unable to shine in politics. The MNM, according to him, analysed every successful politician and also those who failed, while shaping the party’s organisational structure, ideology and principles.

Dr. Mahendran was hopeful that the MNM’s ‘no cash, no gift for vote’ brand image would soon be universally accepted in electoral democracy. Just like the caste system, the electorate requires time to adapt to new forms of electoral democracy. “Soon, they will be demanding better living conditions and a better future, and not short-sighted cash or gifts, and the MNM would like to be the catalyst for bringing about that much-needed change to clean up our system,” he added.

Advocating zero tolerance for inefficiency, he said the MNM favoured report cards for elected representatives that could be reviewed every three months, and a system to recall underperforming MLAs and MPs.

The MNM will remain firm on not shaking hands with parties for the sake of convenience, he said. While the party would not have any post-poll alliance, it was open to extending its support to those “who will fulfil the promises of the MNM”. Dr. Mahendran believed that seven out of 10 voters wanted change, while the remaining three were averse to it as they directly or indirectly were beneficiaries of the present system of governance.

The MNM leader said if elected, he would strive to provide potable water to the residents of his constituency and revive growth in the “entrepreneurial city” of Coimbatore.

He felt the city was resting on past laurels instead of keeping pace with change. The Centre had not reacted fast enough to the sufferings of traders and entrepreneurs post the implementation of GST, he said. Coimbatore needed a big push in infrastructure, agriculture, industry, tourism and air and rail connectivity, he said, adding that his party would create a spoke and hub mode of alternative public transportation.