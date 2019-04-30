The long walk: Palghar villagers trek 6 km to reach polling booth

Residents of Ghaneghar village in Palghar’s Vikramgad taluka had to walk for over 6 km to cast their votes on Monday.

By 9 a.m., around 100 of the village’s registered 813 voters had exercised their franchise at the zilla parishad school in Vedgepada-Boranda village — the polling booth assigned to them. The village, with a population of 2,000, is part of the Palghar Lok Sabha constituency, which went to the polls in the fourth phase.

Booth level officer Ramu Dabke said, “There are three zilla parishad schools near our village, but the polling booth was assigned around 6 km away.”

Speaking about the issues faced by the villagers, Mr. Dabke said, “Roads leading to the village are bad, and there is no proper public transport service. Women have to walk around 500 m to fetch water.”

Subhas Rabde, a police official, said the villagers had their set of usual expectations from candidates, including better roads and water supply. “But apart from these, we wish that our polling booth is near our village so that voters don’t have to walk long distances next time,” Mr. Rabde said.

Sulabha Dole, a first aid worker, said Ghaneghar has no proper medical facilities. “We have to go to Manor, 13 km away, for medical treatment,” Ms. Dole said.

Sadu Dole, a farmer who had come to cast his vote, said, “Since there is not much scope for employment in our village, people have to migrate to Vasai and Virar in search of jobs. The candidates make a lot of promises before being elected, but fail to fulfil them once they come to power.”