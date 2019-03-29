Tamilisai deletes tweet after backlash

When BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan put out a tweet against her political rivals on corruption charges, she did not foresee a communal backlash arising from her choice of words.

Responding to a report on scrutiny of her nomination papers, Ms. Soundararajan tweeted, “No criminal cases [against me] nor my husband. I am from kattra parambarai [educated family], not kuttra parambarai [criminal family]. Why are rumours being spread? Is it because of fear of defeat? (sic)”

However, her reference to ‘kuttra parambarai’ was objected to by many, including members of the Denotified Tribes, who during the British rule were classified as ‘criminal tribes’.

Soon, Ms. Soundararajan deleted her tweet. On Thursday, she told journalists that she had no intention to hurt the sentiments of any community.

‘Resigned BPCL post’

“The tweet was put out to show that there were no criminal cases, but it is being deliberately twisted. Members of the DMK raised the issue that I was an independent director at BPCL. But, as soon as the party announced my candidature, I resigned from the position,” she said.

“The objections were put against me while the opponent has been named in criminal cases,” she said. “But, after coming outside, they said that objections were being raised because of I-T cases against my husband. My husband has utmost integrity,” she said.

“There was no hidden meaning in the tweet,” she explained.