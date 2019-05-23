Tamil Nadu parliamentary and bypoll results live | DMK front sweeps Lok Sabha polls; bypoll seats evenly split

For the people of Tamil Nadu, today's results will decide who will rule the State as well as the country. By-elections were held in 22 Assembly constituencies along with 38 out of 39 parliamentary constituencies in the State.

The Election Commission cancelled the polling for Vellore Lok Sabha seat after clinching evidence of cash-for-votes prevalent in the constituency.

While the key contest is between the two dravidian majors — the AIADMK and the DMK who have allied with the BJP and Congress respectively, the TTV Dhinakaran-led AMMK and actor Kamal Haasan’s MNM are also the new entrants to look out for.

Here are the live updates:

Bypolls | 11.45 am

No threat for Edappadi government

With the AIADMK set to win 10 of the 22 Assembly seats, Edappadi K. Palaniswami has consolidated his position despite the party suffering huge losses in the Lok Sabha seats. The AIADMK will now have 124 seats, a majority of 7 seats in the 234-member Assembly. The DMK is leading in 11 seats, a gain of 10. It is retaining Thiruvarur, the constituency of late party leader M. Karunanidhi.

Tamil Nadu

Result Status Status Known For 21 out of 22 Constituencies Party Won Leading Total All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 0 10 9 Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 0 11 11 Total 0 21 21

Bypolls| 10.20 am

Tamil Nadu

Result Status Status Known For 14 out of 22 Constituencies Party Won Leading Total All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 0 7 7 Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 0 7 7 Total 0 14 14

Bypolls | 10.05 am

AIADMK ahead in 5 Assemly seats, DMK in four

The DMK and AIADMK were in a neck-to-neck race in the bypolls to 22 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu, with the ruling party ahead in five and DMK in four segments.

AIADMK was leading in Hosur, Manamadurai, Sathur, Sholinghur and Vilathukulam, acccording to the latest trends, as released by the Election Commission.

DMK was ahead in Ambur, Gudiyatham, Thiruporur and Thiruvarur, the last being the native constituency of late party chief M. Karunanidhi.

T.T.V. Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munntera Kazhagam and actor Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam were yet to make an impact.

Bypolls to the 22 seats, whose outcome will decide the fate of the AIADMK government headed by Chief Minister K. Palaniswami, were held in two phases, on April 18 and May 21.

Lok Sabha | 10 am

DMK front surges ahead, Pon. Radhakrishnan trails

The DMK and its allies were leading in over 20 Parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan was trailing in Kanyakumari, according to trends available from the Election Commission.

While DMK surged ahead in Tirunelveli, its ally MDMK and Congress were leading in Erode and Virudhunagar respectively, according to the Election Commission.

Former Union Minister and senior DMK leader A. Raja was leading in the Nilgiris, and sitting Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi was ahead in Tuticorin, while their colleagues had the edge in Arakkonam, Cuddalore, Salem, Tenkasi and Perambalur.

Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan is trailing Congress candidate H Vasanthakumar in Kanyakumari by a slender margin of a little over 7,757 votes.

Former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief Su Tirunavukkarasar was leading in Tiruchirappalli.

Nominees of the CPI(M) and CPI were leading in Madurai and Nagapattinam respectively as per the initial rounds.

9:45 am

Hundred per cent turnout eludes EC in postal votes too

Despite all the efforts the target of achieving 100 per cent turnout has eluded the Election Commission in the postal votes too.

For instance, 9917 postal ballots were issued to the government servants and service voters enrolled in the voter list of Thanjavur Parliamentary Constituency.

Out of the 9917 postal ballots, including 786 issued to the service voters and embassy staff, 7482 have only reached the counting table on May 23, according the Returning Officer, Thanjavur Parliamentary Constituency and Collector, A.Annadurai.

8.40 am

DMK-led alliance is leading in nine Lok sabha constituencies, our correspondent reports.

8 am

Counting of votes begins

Counting of votes begins in 38 Lok Sabha and 22 Assembly constituencies in the State. Election Commission has deployed 17,128 polling personnel in Tamil Nadu.

Voters will be able to access the trends and poll results on the ‘Voter Helpline’ app, available on the Google Play store. Alternatively, they can visit www.results.eci.gov.in and, for Tamil Nadu, www.elections.tn.gov.in/re- sults2019, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said. The counting process will be updated regularly, and each round of counting is expected to take about 30-35 minutes.

7 am

Fate of AIADMK govt. to be decided today

With Tamil Nadu having witnessed a mini-Assembly election of sorts with bypolls to 22 constituencies being held in two phases, Thursday’s results could decide the fate of the AIADMK government headed by Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

The AIADMK has 114 MLAs including the Speaker — who can vote only in case of a tie in a no-confidence motion — in the House, whose strength would be restored to the sanctioned figure of 234. Technically, the party needs to win just four seats to get past the half-way mark. However, given that the Speaker has issued notices (stayed by the Supreme Court) to three dissident AIADMK MLAs on the charge of backing AMMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran, the party may need to win 8 to 10 seats to ward off any challenge in the House.