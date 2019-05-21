Lok Sabha Election 2019

Supreme Court dismisses plea challenging appointment of observers in West Bengal

Voters line up at a polling booth at Agranisangha Narayanpur in West Bengal’s Barrackpore on May 6, 2019.

Voters line up at a polling booth at Agranisangha Narayanpur in West Bengal’s Barrackpore on May 6, 2019.   | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

The plea by an independent candidate from Barrackpore constituency challenged the appointment of two retired bureaucrats as special observer and central police observer.

The Supreme Court on May 21 refused to entertain a plea challenging the appointment of two retired bureaucrats as special observer and central police observer in West Bengal for Lok Sabha polls.

A vacation bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra and M.R. Shah said it was not inclined to entertain the petition as polling is already over.

The bench, however, granted liberty to petitioner Ramu Mandi, who is contesting Lok Sabha polls as an independent candidate from Barrackpore constituency of West Bengal, to approach the Calcutta High Court.

