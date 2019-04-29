Sunny Deol files nomination from Gurdaspur

Actor and BJP candidate Sunny Deol on Monday filed his nomination papers from the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat in Punjab.

After paying obeisance at the Golden Temple and Durgiana Temple in Amritsar in the morning, Mr. Deol filed his nomination in Gurdaspur.

He was accompanied by his brother and actor Bobby Deol.

Punjab BJP chief and Rajya Sabha MP Shwait Mailk, Haryana finance minister and party’s election incharge of Punjab Capt Abhimanyu and Akali leader Gurbachan Singh Babehali also accompanied him.

Mr. Deol will be addressing a rally at PUDA ground in Gurdaspur later in the day. Senior leadership of BJP and SAD will also be present in the rally. After the rally, he is set to leave for Mumbai to vote.

In a tweet, veteran actor Dharmendra sought support of the people for the victory of his son Sunny Deol from Gurdaspur seat. “We seek your support Support us it will be your victory. It (victory) will be of brothers of sisters of my Punjab. It (victory) will of India’s beautiful part of Gurdaspur,” he tweeted.

Sporting a navy blue turban and blue shirt, the 62-year-old Mr. Deol offered prayers at the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple on Monday morning. He also offered prayers at the Durgiana Temple.

Mr. Deol is pitted against sitting MP and Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar, AAP’s Peter Masih and PDA’s Lal Chand in Gurdaspur.

Currently, the Gurdaspur constituency is represented by Congress MP Sunil Jakhar, who won the seat in the 2017 bypoll that was necessitated after the death of Vinod Khanna in April that year.

The Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat had been represented by late actor Vinod Khanna for four-times—1998, 1999, 2004 and 2014.

Mr. Jakhar had defeated BJP candidate Swaran Salaria by a whopping margin of 1,93,219.