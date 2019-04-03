Stalin welcomes Congress manifesto

CHENNAI

03 April 2019 00:51 IST

Says many of the promises are similar to those made by the DMK

Welcoming the Congress’ manifesto announced by Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Tuesday, DMK president M.K. Stalin said the announcements had given victory to the people of Tamil Nadu even before the polls.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin welcomed the proposal to dispense with the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test. “This has created enthusiasm among countless number of youngsters,” the DMK leader said.

Mr. Stalin also welcomed the various other proposals in the Congress manifesto, such as the transfer of school education to the State List, waiver of farm loans and simplification of GST. He said many of the promises made by the Congress in its manifesto were similar to those in the DMK’s manifesto, including resolution of the issues facing fishermen from Tamil Nadu, providing 33% reservation for women and 3% funds for cleanliness, filling up job vacancies and other such proposals.

The State Platform for Common School System-Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN), which has been opposing NEET, welcomed the Congress proposal.

NEET issue

P.B. Prince Gajendra Babu, General Secretary, SPCSS-TN, said, “The Congress promises the withdrawal of NEET, which is a welcome promise. The State should have full freedom to decide the admission procedure, and in Tamil Nadu, admission should be based on the marks secured in the Higher Secondary Examination. This creates a level playing field for students.”

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri said despite numerous protests against the imposition of NEET, the Central government forced it on Tamil Nadu students. The people would not forget that the ruling AIADMK in the State along with the BJP had forced the exams on the students of Tamil Nadu. “The AIADMK has said in its manifesto that it will take efforts to scrap NEET. Is the BJP in acceptance with this proposal? Will the AIADMK force Narendra Modi to scrap this,” he asked.

PMK founder S. Ramadoss said while the Congress had proposed to abolish NEET, it provided for another entrance exam for medical courses.