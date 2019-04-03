Stalin resorting to personal attacks, says Anbumani

CHENNAI

03 April 2019 01:17 IST

Campaigns in Choolaimedu for PMK candidate

PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday accused DMK president M.K. Stalin of resorting to personal attacks on him, PMK founder S. Ramadoss and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, instead of speaking about schemes and plans for the development of the country.

Hitting the road to canvass for party Central Chennai candidate Sam Paul at Choolaimedu along with AIADMK leader and Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar, Mr. Anbumani said, “Mr. Stalin does not know what he is speaking these days. He just goes on a tirade about everyone, but does not talk about development.”

According to him, Mr. Paul’s principal opponent Dayanidhi Maran of DMK was facing allegations of corruption. “He was an MP for 10 years between 2004 and 2014. Has he ever done anything for the people of the constituency? He lives in Boat Club. Will such a man ever work for people in this constituency,” he asked. The PMK leader claimed that his candidate was approachable and genial.

He devoted much of his campaign attacking what he called the dynastic politics in the DMK.

According to him, a candidate aspiring to contest election on DMK ticket needed only three important qualifications: “A candidate should either be the son of a former Minister or should be a liquor baron or should be a very wealthy businessman.”

Mr. Anbumani denied that his family usurped Vanniyar trust properties, as alleged by Mr. Stain.

“If you can prove that we have usurped even one cent of Vanniyar land, I will do what you want me to do. If not, will you resign as the DMK president?” he asked.