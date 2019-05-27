Sonia vows to carry on fight, thanks voters

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Sunday thanked the people of Rae Bareli for re-electing her.
“I express my heartfelt gratitude that once again, like in the past, you have elected me to the Lok Sabha. Apart from thanking each and every Congress worker, I would also like to thank friends from the BSP, the SP and the Swabhimaan Party who ensured my victory by working very hard,” Ms. Gandhi wrote in an open letter to her voters.
“I know that the coming days are going to be difficult. But I am sure that with the power of your support and trust, the Congress will be able to face every challenge. No matter how long the fight, I want to assure you that in the fine tradition of the Congress stalwarts, I am ready to sacrifice everything to protect the foundational values of the country,” she added.
