Siddaramaiah accuses BJP of recycling Congress programmes as its own

Coalition coordination committee chairman Siddaramaiah on Friday launched a blistering attack on the BJP, accusing the party of trying to hijack Congress programmes and proclaim them as its own.

Addressing Congress and JD(S) workers and leaders at a coalition partners’ meeting in Mysuru, the former Chief Minister dubbed the BJP as a “cancer” eroding the vitals of society by raking up divisive issues. While Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leaders go about decrying reservation, BJP MP and Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde issues communally polarising statements consistently, said Mr. Siddaramaiah.

Mr. Hegde has called for changing the Constitution, which bestows and proclaims equality for all, but the BJP does not believe in it and such statements have the blessings of leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah, he said.

Flaying the BJP for taking credit for Congress programmes, he accused MP for Mysuru Pratap Simha of making false claims about development projects in Mysuru region. “It was the Congress which brought new railway projects to Mysuru, announced the widening of the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway and the construction of a flyover at Hinkal. Yet, Pratap Simha goes around town lying that he introduced these projects,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

He challenged Mr. Modi to a debate on development issues. “Modi failed to appear before the media even once in the past five years and was content airing his views in a monologue through ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Now he is going about calling himself chowkidar,” he said. He also spoke about how demonetisation had impacted the economy and created unemployment.

The former Chief Minister also said that the coalition partnership between the JD(S) and Congress was working fine and that he would campaign in all 28 Parliamentary constituencies in the State, including Mandya, Hassan, Tumakuru and Shivamogga —constituencies where the Congress has not fielded a candidate. He expressed confidence that the coalition would win a majority of the seats, but called upon party workers to bury their differences and work together.