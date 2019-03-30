Shiv Sena tells cadre to support BJP’s chowkidar campaign

The Shiv Sena has taken a sharp U-turn — from calling the chowkidar [watchman] a chor [thief] last year to now supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s #Mainbhichowkidar campaign starting at 500 locations across the country on Sunday.

Senior Sena leaders said they had directed the party cadre to support the live interactions of the Prime Minister with chowkidars and citizens at seven locations in Mumbai today.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has urged Mumbaikars to join the interactions at seven locations in Malad, Andheri, Ghatkopar, Bandra, Chembur and two at Dadar. Of the interactions — which will begin between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. — only the event at Bandra’s Uttar Bharatiya Bhavan, Teacher’s Colony, will be a two-way communication while the event at Dadar’s Vasant Smriti Building, Dadasaheb Phalke Marg will be open to only security guards, senior party functionaries said.

Last year, the Congress started the #chowkidarchorhai campaign in context of the Rafale fighter jet deal. Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, during a tour of Solapur district last year, borrowed the tagline while narrating the ordeal of a farmer whose lime tree was found infested with pests despite help from the State government. “Today security persons themselves have become thieves,” Mr. Thackeray said, taking a jibe at the Prime Minter last year.

However, on Saturday party leaders said everyone who was alert in the country was a chowkidar and the Sena would support the campaign it fully. “Everyone who is alert — including the Shiv Sainiks too are chowkidars,” said Sena leader and party candidate from Mumbai South Arwind Sawant. “I am a chowkidar from birth and we are supporting the campaign since the two parties are in alliance,” he said when asked if the definition of chowkidar changed for the party.

The BJP will hold the live event at 54 locations in Maharashtra, trying to cover all the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies. BJP secretary for BJP Sanjay Upadhyay said the Congress’ attempts to insult the Prime Minister as a chor had backfired and “crores” of aware citizens have joined the campaign. “Who is a chowkidar? The Congress said the watchman outside a rich man’s house is one. But every other citizen who is protecting the public property, every solider protecting the border and every poor man protecting his livelihood is a chowkidar,” he said.